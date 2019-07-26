Selma Blair flaunts shaved head after being discharged from multiple sclerosis treatment

Washington D.C. [USA], July 26 (ANI): As she completed a new round of treatment for her multiple sclerosis, American actor Selma Blair flaunted her shaved head on Instagram.

Posing confidently in her new look, Blair thanked the team of doctors and nurses with an effusive post on Instagram.

"Today is a banner day. I am being discharged from the care of an incredible team of nurses and techs and a visionary Dr. who believes in my healing as much as I do. This has been a process. And will continue to be one," Blair wrote.

Although the treatment is complete, the actor still has to deal with a weak immune system following which she asks everyone to avoid kissing her.

She further added, "And we got through brilliantly. I thank you all for your love and support and that extra dose of great with a People cover. I see things so much more clearly now. And I am excited to share this journey when I am ready."

"For now, I have recovery. And a great The Alinker so I gotta split. Bye!!!!!! This is the best gift I could give to Arthur," Blair concluded.

The post had the comment section flooded with people addressing her as 'warrior' and complementing the new look.



The 46-year old went bald almost a month after she had to get a bob cut for she was unable to lift her arms even to brush her hair.

The 'Cruel Intentions' star opened up about battling the disease in October last year through an Instagram post.

MS is an unpredictable, often disabling disease of the central nervous system that disrupts the flow of information within the brain, and between the brain and body. (ANI)

