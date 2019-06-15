Selma Blair gets a new little hair stylist

Washington D.C. [USA], June 15 (ANI): American actor Selma Blair has trimmed her long golden locks. And guess who was her stylist? Well, none other than her little son, Arthur Saint Bleik.

According to E-News, the actor shared the picture with her 7-year-old son from her hair cut sessions on Friday. "Back to my roots," the actor captioned the picture on Instagram.



In the picture, the 'Hellboy' actor can be seen sitting on a chair while her son trims her hair with the help of a clipper.

The actor looked gorgeous in a brunette pixie cut but favoured longer locks in recent years.

Following the news that the 46-year-old actor had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) in 2018, she revealed that she transitioned her look to a bob cut because she was no longer able to lift her arms to brush her hair.

Since going public with her disease, Blair has never shied away from documenting the highs and lows of her life with a chronic disease.

Recently, Blair celebrated the end of Arthur's year in first grade with an emotional tribute.

"To my son on his last day of first grade. I will hold your hand, I will help hold the light for you. I will lift you up if ever you need me. You are my favourite person and have taught me everything I know about love. I am so proud of who you are. I can't wait to reach for your hand. And you will be right here. Soon. Soon. Always, your mom. You are a wonderful person," the proud mother wrote.

In February this year -- just days after making an iconic appearance at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party -- the 'Cruel Intentions' star told Good Morning America's Robin Roberts and as cited by E-Online that she felt much relieved by her diagnosis.

"I cried," she shared. "They weren't tears of panic. They were tears of knowing I now had to give in to a body that had a loss of control and there was some relief in that," she had added. (ANI)

