Selma Blair, image courtesy, Instagram
Selma Blair, image courtesy, Instagram

Selma Blair replaces cane with walking bike as she battles multiple sclerosis

ANI | Updated: Jun 08, 2019 17:09 IST

Washington DC [USA], June 8 (ANI): Actor Selma Blair, who is battling multiple sclerosis, is feeling happy as her cane got replaced with a non-motorized walking bike.
According to US Weekly, the 46-year-old actor was suffering from immense pain with her cane, and now after using a non-motorized walking bike, things have changed.
On Friday, the actor posted a picture with Barbara Alinker, the founder of the bike, on Instagram and penned a long message for her.
"We met! I cannot express the gratitude I have towards the kindness and hard work of Barbara Alinker. She is the woman behind the invention, design and build of this wonderful walking bike. I have been without my Alinker while taking care of things back home, seeing family and healing and thought I could manage with my cane," Blair wrote.
Further, she went on to say, "It became untenable and painful to my joints. So she found me. She gave me this bike. And I took off. So many people have already stopped me to ask about it. Good thing I am a chatterbox and so happy with this #mobilityaid, I feel like a model at a car show. Gonna nap. And look forward to the days ahead with faster, smoother, increased mobility in a walking city. Thank you thank you."Blair revealed her MS diagnosis in 2018 and shared a picture of herself with a cane in December. After two months, she stunned her fans with a custom walking stick on the Oscars red carpet.
She has always been open about her struggles with the disease. Back in January, the 'Legally Blonde' actor compared her disease to experiencing a "stadium of uncontrollable anxiety at times."
"My brain is on fire. I am freezing. We feel alone with it even though the loving support has been a godsend and appreciated," the actor had captioned a selfie.
"People write to me asking how I do it. I do my best. But I choke with the pain of what I have lost (riding) and what I dare hope for and how challenging it is to walk around. But my smiles are genuine. This is ok. Life is an adventure with many shards of awakening. I can't sleep at night but daytime I have trouble staying awake. I am a grown woman holding onto a bear that belonged to a sister type of mine," she added. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 17:25 IST

Meghan Markle makes debut at 'Trooping the Colour' after...

London [UK], June 8 (ANI): Meghan Markle, who is currently on her maternity leave, made her debut at annual Trooping the Colour celebration in honour of the Queen's birthday on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 17:24 IST

Michelle Williams believes 'Dawson's Creek' series was not fulfilling

Washington DC [USA], June 8 (ANI): Though Michelle Williams might have gained fame with the television series 'Dawson's Creek', the American actor believes something is still unfulfilled.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 17:00 IST

First song from Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15' will be...

New Delhi (India), June 8 (ANI): After escalating the curiosity of fans with a gripping trailer, the makers of Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15' are all set to release the first song -- 'ShuruKareinKya' -- on June 10.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 16:33 IST

Wishes pour in for Shilpa Shetty on 44th birthday

New Delhi (India), June 8 (ANI): As Shilpa Shetty celebrates her 44th birthday, an array of Bollywood stars wished the birthday girl on this special day with good luck, success and long life.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 15:03 IST

Sony honours John Singleton by renaming theatre after him

Washington D.C. [USA], Jun 8 (ANI): Sony Pictures Entertainment on Friday announced that the 'Backstage Theater', the 102-seat primary theatre in Culver City, had been renamed as the 'John Singleton Theatre'.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 14:57 IST

Malika Haqq and O.T. Genasis split after two years

Washington DC [USA], June 8 (ANI): American actor and model Malika Haqq and rapper O.T Genasis have split after two years of dating.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 14:46 IST

Vicky Kaushal shares what went into making 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'

New Delhi (India), June 8 (ANI): Vicky Kaushal, who became the talk of the town after his breathtaking performance in 'Uri: The Surgical Strike', shared what went into making the film and how the team maintained the 'Josh' to make 'URI' happen.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 12:53 IST

You can't miss Taapsee Pannu's ludo session with her crew!

New Delhi (India), June 8 (ANI): It seems Taapsee Pannu is really excited about her upcoming movie 'Game Over' as she treated fans with a behind-the-scenes video from the film's shoot.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 12:50 IST

Jennifer Lopez all set to kick-start her 'It's My Party' tour

Washington D.C. [USA], June 8 (ANI): Jennifer Lopez will rock the stage after years as the singer is all set to kick start her 'It's My Party' tour tonight.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 12:03 IST

Adam Scott is happy women are leading 'Big Little Lies'

Washington D.C. [USA], June 8 (ANI): After the show writer made a revelation that season 2 will mark the end of HBO series 'Big Little Lies', actor Adam Scott is happy that the show is led by women as the protagonists.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 12:00 IST

Victoria's Secret model Behati Prinsloo feels 'lucky' to take...

Washington D.C. [USA], June 8 (ANI): After taking a long break of three years to take care of her kids, Behati Prinsloo said 'she felt energised' and now is ready to resume her work.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 11:54 IST

Selena Gomez spreads happiness during surprise visit to...

Washington D.C. [USA], Jun 8 (ANI): Selena Gomez on Friday visited patients at the Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City for the 10th annual Big Slick Celebrity Fundraiser.

Read More
iocl