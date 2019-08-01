Selma Blair
Selma Blair

Selma Blair struggles with insomnia amid MS battle

ANI | Updated: Aug 01, 2019 09:44 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 01 (ANI): American actor Selma Blair is feeling "afraid" as she struggles with insomnia amid her battle with multiple sclerosis.
The actor updated her fans on the latest facet of her battle with the disease. On Wednesday night, the 'Legally Blonde' actor shared a close-up picture of her legs in a bathtub on Instagram, while opening up about her struggle with insomnia following a painful, two-month-long treatment course of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.
"Insomnia. I am like a waking baby. Afraid and want to cry. I want my mom. I do. I will take a bath. And cry. The beginning is hard. I have to Remember," she wrote alongside the still.

The actor's post came after a series of similar photos that she has shared on Instagram in the past few days. The day before posting about her insomnia, Blair shared another photo of her legs covered in bubbles while in a bathtub and captioned the image, "finding my land legs now."
Blair has documented her journey through her multiple sclerosis diagnosis and subsequent treatment on her Instagram account since publically opening up about the diagnosis for the first time back in October 2018, reported People.
Last week, Blair revealed that she made the decision to shave her head due to hair loss and earlier that month, the 'Cruel Intentions' star shared on the photo-sharing application that she was so sick from the side effects of her treatment that her 7-year-old son, Arthur Saint, ran away from her as she was "vomiting and all the things which are not polite to speak of."
However, despite the shock of his mother's illness, Blair's son helped her cut her hair after revealing that she could no longer lift her arms high enough to do it herself.
"I don't mind it. I don't mind the hair loss either. But if my eyebrows totally fall out, I am gonna be singing a different tune," she captioned a still of her and son on Instagram following her hair cut.
Fortunately for Blair, her support system has kept her going even in the sad phase of her life. From Arthur to her 'Another Life' cast-mates, along with former co-stars Reese Witherspoon and Sarah Michelle Gellar, the actor has been surrounded by loved ones who "stood up in ways I never would have been comfortable with before," Blair admitted to People last week.
Multiple sclerosis is an unpredictable, often disabling disease of the central nervous system that disrupts the flow of information within the brain, and between the brain and body. Since going public with her disease, Blair has never shied away from documenting the highs and lows of her life with the disease. (ANI)

