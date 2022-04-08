Sequel to Michele Morrone's '365 Days' to be out on April 27

Washington [US], April 8 (ANI): The wait is finally over! The sequel to Michele Morrone's steamy film '365 Days' has finally got a release date.

Titled '365 Days: This Day', the project will be out on Netflix on April 27, People reported.

The trailer shows Laura (Anna-Maria Sieklucka) and Sicilian mafia boss Massimo (Michele Morrone) getting married surrounded by excited loved ones. Massimo seems to get overprotective of Laura and struggles with his responsibilities to his family and his business, while Laura gets acquainted with newcomer Nacho (Simone Susinna), who seems to capture her attention.





Loosely based on the novel trilogy by Blanka Lipinska, 365 Days, the Netflix film was released in 2020.

While many appreciated the film, there's a section of people who criticised the movie for its sexual portrayals, particularly drawing claims that it glorified kidnapping.


