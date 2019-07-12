Seth Rogen and Beyonce
Seth Rogen and Beyonce

Seth Rogen jokes about singing with Beyonce, says "must be big deal for her"

ANI | Updated: Jul 12, 2019 17:05 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 12 (ANI): Actor Seth Rogen, who is known for his hilarious responses and witty comebacks, joked about singing with Beyonce for the upcoming film 'The Long King' and said that it "must be a big deal for her."
The actor, who recently appeared at ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live, seemed to be in a candid mood as he also joked about the fact that he was "shocked" that Disney allowed him to promote the upcoming flick, reported The Hollywood Reporter.
"I could only hurt things. The movie, I think, is gonna do well. It does not need me out here. I'm genuinely curious why they think this is anything but potentially bad for them," said the actor.
Rogen shared that he brought his young nephews to the movie's premiere, which was exciting because they aren't allowed to see his other R-rated films.
In addition to Rogen's family members, Beyonce also attended the premiere. "Everyone was losing their mind," he said about the singer walking the red carpet.
Rogen explained that Jon Favreau, the film's director, brought the cast onstage before the screening.
"One by one we were called out onstage to wave, and Beyonce was called out and the audience stood up and went crazy," he said.
"I was like she's getting a standing ovation for just existing. Her mere presence was a reason to stand and go crazy, and I totally got it. I was like, 'Yeah, we should celebrate it. We made it. We're all in a room with Beyonce," Rogen said.
"I know they weren't clapping for me, but I was on the stage and for a brief moment felt what it must feel like to have that adulation. All I was thinking was like, 'Oh, people do not like me that much'," he continued.
Rogen also added that he spoke to Beyonce backstage after she approached him.
"I wasn't going to go up to her, mostly for fear," the actor said before he shared that he tried to meet her at the Grammys about 11 years ago and her security team "knocked" him.
"I was wary of going near her because I look like someone who you would want to keep away from Beyonce in general. And so I waited for her to approach me." Rogen said that she was "very nice," though his beard got stuck on her sequined outfit.
Later in the interaction, Rogen said that he grew up as a fan of the original 'Lion King' film.
"It was one of my favourite movies. In my head, when I was, like, 6, it came out, and I watched it over and over. I found out recently I was 13 when it came out, which is pretty old to be really into a Disney cartoon. I was about to go into high school," he said.
"So, despite it being a little probably below my demographic, I was a huge fan of The Lion King. I specifically loved Timon and Pumbaa. I thought they were hilarious," said the actor, who plays Pumbaa in the film.
Rogen also spoke about singing in the film. "I share a song credit with Beyonce, which is crazy," he said. Rogen then joked, "It must be a big deal for her, so I'm happy about that. She's worked hard."
"I'm not a trained singer. I have not sung a lot in my life in a professional manner," he said.
The screenplay is written by Jeff Nathanson and tracks have been sung by legends like Elton John and Time Rice. The movie is helmed by Jon Favreau.
The film will hit the theatres on July 19 and will release in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. (ANI)

