'Severance' actor Adam Scott recovering from COVID-19

Washington [US], April 10 (ANI): 'Severance' star Adam Scott is recovering from COVID-19 in Costa Rica.

As per Page Six, Adam missed out on a screening of the finale of his hit show 'Severance' because he was stuck in Costa Rica recovering from COVID-19.

"Hi everybody, I am so sorry I can't be there tonight to celebrate 'Severance' with you all. I am stuck in Costa Rica with good old COVID," he began in a pre-recorded video ahead of the screening, which took place at the DGA Theater in Los Angeles on Friday night, as reported by Page Six.



He also thanked the show's director, Ben Stiller, creator, Dan Erickson, and the co-stars of his Apple TV plus show, which follows a group of employees who work for a company who have "severed" their work memories from their personal lives.

Cast members Christopher Walken and John Turturro also missed the event, but Arquette as well as Britt Lower, Zach Cherry, Tramell Tillman, Jen Tullock, Dichen Lachman, Michael Chernus and Yul Vazquez were on hand for the intimate screening, as per Page Six.

Adam earlier contacted COVID-19 in August 2021. (ANI)

