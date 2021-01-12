'Sex and the City' stars to mint over USD 1 million per episode for revival

Washington [US], January 12 (ANI): The stars of the upcoming revival of the much-loved chick-flick series 'Sex and the City' are set to mint plenty of cash with the new season of the show.

According to Variety, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis are all set to bank over USD one million per episode for the 10 episode series.

The three actors are set to star in the high-profile project besides serving as the executive producers.



Commanding north of USD one million per episode has become the new upper tier of television star salaries in recent years with A-listers like Nicole Kidman, Sir Patrick Stewart, Jeff Bridges, Reese Witherspoon, and Kerry Washington having a high payscale, reported Variety.

The revival will revolve around Carrie Bradshaw (Parker), Charlotte York (Davis) and Miranda Hobbes (Nixon) as they navigate through friendship and love in their 50s.

Kim Cattrall, who essayed the role of Samantha Jones in the original series, is not returning.

'Sex and the City' was created by Darren Star and is based on the book of the same name by Candace Bushnell. The original show premiered in 1998 and ran for six seasons until 2004 on HBO. (ANI)

