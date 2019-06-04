Sexual assault case against Kevin Spacey returns to court

Washington DC [USA], Jun 03 (ANI): Kevin Spacey's lawyers will return to court in the case accusing the Hollywood actor of groping a man at a bar in Nantucket, Massachusetts.

A pre-trial hearing of the case will take place in the Nantucket district court on Monday, Fox news reported.

According to authorities, the assault happened in 2016 at a club where the man worked as a busboy.

Calling the allegations "patently false", the 'House of Cards' actor pleaded not guilty in January to a charge of indecent assault and battery levelled against him.

In court documents filed on Friday, Spacey lawyers claimed that the man has deleted a set of text messages that could support Spacey's claims of innocence in the case. The accuser's attorney, however, declined to comment on the issue.

The case first came to light in 2017 when former Boston TV anchor Heather Unruh accused Spacey of sexually assaulting her son, who was at that time 18-year-old.

The court has ordered the club to present surveillance footage from the night before it by Monday.

This is not the only such allegation Spacey has faced by far. Earlier in May, a California federal judge on allowed a massage therapist to pursue a sexual assault lawsuit against Kevin Spacey while keeping his identity anonymous.

Back in 2018, the masseur filed a suit against Spacey, alleging that the 'Horrible Bosses' actor tried to kiss him and forced him to grab his genitals during a private massage appointment at the actor's residence in Malibu. (ANI)

