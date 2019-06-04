Kevin Spacey at the 15th annual International Indian Film Awards (IIFA)
Kevin Spacey at the 15th annual International Indian Film Awards (IIFA)

Sexual assault case against Kevin Spacey returns to court

ANI | Updated: Jun 03, 2019 20:00 IST

Washington DC [USA], Jun 03 (ANI): Kevin Spacey's lawyers will return to court in the case accusing the Hollywood actor of groping a man at a bar in Nantucket, Massachusetts.
A pre-trial hearing of the case will take place in the Nantucket district court on Monday, Fox news reported.
According to authorities, the assault happened in 2016 at a club where the man worked as a busboy.
Calling the allegations "patently false", the 'House of Cards' actor pleaded not guilty in January to a charge of indecent assault and battery levelled against him.
In court documents filed on Friday, Spacey lawyers claimed that the man has deleted a set of text messages that could support Spacey's claims of innocence in the case. The accuser's attorney, however, declined to comment on the issue.
The case first came to light in 2017 when former Boston TV anchor Heather Unruh accused Spacey of sexually assaulting her son, who was at that time 18-year-old.
The court has ordered the club to present surveillance footage from the night before it by Monday.
This is not the only such allegation Spacey has faced by far. Earlier in May, a California federal judge on allowed a massage therapist to pursue a sexual assault lawsuit against Kevin Spacey while keeping his identity anonymous.
Back in 2018, the masseur filed a suit against Spacey, alleging that the 'Horrible Bosses' actor tried to kiss him and forced him to grab his genitals during a private massage appointment at the actor's residence in Malibu. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 23:19 IST

Sexual assault case: Kevin Spacey makes surprise appearance before court

Washington DC [USA], June 3 (ANI): Actor Kevin Spacey who was charged with groping a man at a bar in Nantucket, Massachusetts made a surprise appearance in the court on Monday morning.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 23:07 IST

Vidyut Jammwal starrer 'Commando 3' gets new release date

New Delhi (India), June 3 (ANI): Fans of Vidyut Jammwal will have to wait for a while to catch the actor back in action as the release date of his film 'Commando 3' has been preponed.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 22:35 IST

Discovery acquires 'Killing Michael Jackson' documentary

Washington DC [USA], June 3 (ANI): Fans of Michael Jackson can now watch the complete investigation revolving around the mysterious death of the global pop icon as Discovery International picked up a documentary titled 'Killing Michael Jackson.'

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 22:08 IST

Dave Bautista slams priest calling for Pride Month boycott

Washington DC [USA], Jun 03 (ANI): Dave Bautista is not in a mood of letting anybody ruin the spirit of Pride Month. The actor, on Monday, clapped back at a bishop for denouncing the event that celebrates the LGBTQ community.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 21:13 IST

Miley Cyrus groped by fan in spain

Washington DC [USA], Jun 03 (ANI): A video of Singer Miley Cyrus being physically groped and forcefully kissed by a random stranger has surfaced online.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 18:19 IST

Hindi trailer for Disney's 'The Lion King' released

New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): The Hindi trailer for Walt Disney's upcoming film 'The Lion King' released and it seems to live up to the expectations of every 90s' kid.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 15:39 IST

'Jabariya Jodi' gets new release date

New Delhi (India), Jun 3(ANI): Viewers will now have to wait for some more time to watch Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra starrer 'Jabariya Jodi' as the release date of the film has been pushed forward.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 15:22 IST

'Ford v Ferrari' trailer: Matt Damon, Christian Bale bring...

Washington D.C. [USA], Jun 3 (ANI): The trailer of the highly-anticipated 'Ford v Ferrari', starring Matt Doman and Christian Bale is finally here and it is everything! The trailer has all the elements-- thrill, drama, and humour to keep the moviegoers glued to the screens.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 15:20 IST

After a day at hospital, Kylie Jenner's baby Stormi is "100% okay"

Washington DC [USA], Jun 3 (ANI): Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's daughter Stormi Webster experienced a minor health scare.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 15:17 IST

Nawazuddin Siddiqui bags lead role in Netflix's 'Serious Men'

New Delhi (India), Jun 3 (ANI): After an impressive performance in Netflix's 'Sacred Games', Nawazuddin Siddiqui is all set for his second outing with the online streaming giant for its upcoming film 'Serious Men'.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 14:25 IST

AR Rahman welcomes new changes in the education policy

New Delhi (India), Jun 3 (ANI): Music director A R Rahman on Monday welcomed the changes made to the draft National Education Policy saying the alteration will enable students to choose any language they want to study.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 13:12 IST

Priyanka Chopra wants Nick Jonas to run for president

Washington DC [USA], Jun 3 (ANI): Global icon Priyanka Chopra is one ambitious woman. Adding to her long list of aspirations, the actor revealed that she would like to run for prime minister of India and would love her husband Nick Jonas to run for president.

Read More
iocl