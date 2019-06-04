Sexual assault case: Kevin Spacey makes surprise appearance before court

Washington DC [USA], June 3 (ANI): Actor Kevin Spacey who was charged with groping a man at a bar in Nantucket, Massachusetts made a surprise appearance in the court on Monday morning.

The actor whose presence was not required to attend the hearing and who stayed away from the proceedings except for a brief hearing in January, which he also tried to avoid, appeared in the court today, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Sporting a grey suit and glasses, the 59-year-old former 'House of Cards' actor, who has pleaded not guilty to a charge of indecent assault and battery, did not comment as he walked in with his lawyers. Spacey will face up to two-and-a-half years in jail if convicted.

According to authorities, the assault happened in 2016 at a club where the man worked as a busboy. In court documents filed on Friday, Spacey's lawyers claimed that the man has deleted a set of text messages that could support Spacey's claims of innocence in the case.

The accuser's attorney, however, declined to comment on the issue. The case first came to light in 2017 when former Boston TV anchor Heather Unruh accused Spacey of sexually assaulting her son, who was at that time 18-year-old. The court has ordered the club to present surveillance footage from the night before it by Monday.

This is not the only allegation the two-time Oscar-winning actor has faced by far. Earlier in May, a California federal judge on allowed a massage therapist to pursue a sexual assault lawsuit against Kevin Spacey while keeping his identity anonymous.

Back in 2018, the masseur filed a suit against Spacey, alleging that the 'Horrible Bosses' actor tried to kiss him and forced him to grab his genitals during a private massage appointment at the actor's residence in Malibu. (ANI)

