'Shadow and Bone' season 2 teaser out

Washington [US], September 25 (ANI): The makers of the series 'Shadow and Bone' unveiled the second season teaser on Saturday, on social media.

Taking to their Twitter official handle, the makers announced season 2 with a caption, "grab your emotional support goats because we've got a sneak peek at Shadow and Bone Season 2. #TUDUM."

https://twitter.com/shadowandbone_/status/1573724443012222976



The preview clip was released at the global fan event, Tudum.

The teaser opens up with Patrick Gibson in the role of Nikolai Lantsov telling Jessie Mei Li's character, "You're a symbol." Alina Starkov clears things up by adding, "I'm a Sun Summoner." In the first season Alina went into hiding with Mal (Archie Renaux) after the events of the first season, according to Deadline.

Shadow and Bone is set in a war-torn world where The series follows a young and orphan soldier named Alina Starkov played by Jessie Mei Li, who discovered she has a power that can unite the world. With the monstrous threat of the Shadow Fold looming, Alina is torn from everything she knows to train as part of an elite army of magical soldiers known as Grisha. But as she struggles to work on her power, she finds that allies and enemies can be one and the same and there is nothing lavish about this world as what it seems. There are dangerous forces at play, including a crew of criminals, and it will take more than magic to survive.

Season 2 of the series will also feature a new cast including Lewis Tan, Anna Leong Brophy and 'The Witcher' actor Jack Wolfe, who will be joined by returning actors like Freddy Carter, Amita Suman, Kit Young, Ben Barnes, Danielle Galligan and Calahan Skogman, as per Deadline.

Shadow and Bone Season 2 will be streaming on Netflix from 2023. (ANI)

