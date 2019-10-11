Shailene Woodley, Felicity Jones
Shailene Woodley, Felicity Jones

Shailene Woodley, Felicity Jones team up for 'The Last Letter From Your Lover'

ANI | Updated: Oct 11, 2019 03:38 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 11 (ANI): Shailene Woodley and Felicity Jones have joined hands for their next outing together -- 'The Last Letter From Your Lover' -- as stars and executive producers.
The upcoming feature is based on the best-selling book by Jojo Moyes, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The film is scheduled to go on floors on Monday, October 14, and is being bankrolled by Blueprint Pictures, and The Film Farm.
It will feature a dual-narrative love story set between London and the Riviera, and will also star Callum Turner, Nabhaan Rizwan, Joe Alwyn and Ncuti Gatwa, with Augustine Frizzell in the director's chair.
The plot centres on Ellie (Jones), a young female journalist in contemporary London who comes across a series of love letters in the archives which tell the story of an extremely romantic but star-crossed affair in the 1960s between Jennifer Stirling (Woodley) and Anthony O'Hare (Turner).
Ellie is soon immersed in the story and becomes obsessed with discovering the lovers' identities and finding out how their love story ends.
Moyes' bestseller has sold 3 million copies and been translated into 33 languages.
Woodley will also be seen in crime drama 'After Exile' with Robert De Niro and Shia LaBeouf. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 04:14 IST

Drew Barrymore gets a daytime talk show at CBS

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 11 (ANI): After achieving a milestone in the Hollywood industry, Golden Globe winner Drew Barrymore is all set for her next stint as a talk show host.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 04:04 IST

Musical on Michael Jackson's life to play on Broadway next year

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 11 (ANI): Mark your calendars to catch a musical based on the life of late pop icon Michael Jackson in summer next year.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 03:07 IST

When Kim Kardashian's hotel room robbery became inspiration for a film

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 11 (ANI): There is no denying the fact that Kim Kardashian is a global name and even a small move of hers can hog headlines. Now, the TV star's 2016 Paris hotel room robbery has become the inspiration for a graphic novel and even a film!

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 02:50 IST

Cuba Gooding Jr. 'indicted' on 'additional incident' in groping case

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 11 (ANI): Academy Award winner Cuba Gooding Jr. has been charged for a fresh case of alleged sexual assault in addition to the previous groping charge, in a New York City court on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 02:07 IST

'The Irishman' to now premiere at Los Cabos Film Festival

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 11 (ANI): After being added to the lineup for the upcoming London, Rome and Mumbai Film Festivals, Martin Scorsese's 'The Irishman' is now set to premiere at the Los Cabos Film Festival in November.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 01:36 IST

Elisabeth Moss in talks to join Taika Waititi's 'Next Goal Wins'

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 11 (ANI): Golden Globe-winning actor Elisabeth Moss is being eyed for a role in filmmaker Taika Waititi's upcoming outing 'Next Goal Wins'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 23:07 IST

Arjun Kapoor teases fans about 'Mubarakan' sequel

New Delhi (India), Oct 10 (ANI): If you are one of those, who thought that the first 'Mubarakan' movie didn't have enough comedy, we might have some happy news for you.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 21:59 IST

Special screening of National Award-winning film 'Son Rise' in Delhi

New Delhi (India), Oct 10 (ANI): Ahead of National Girl Child Day, a powerful gender-rights based film titled 'Son Rise' was showcased here on Thursday at a special screening that was attended by ambassadors and High Commissioners.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 21:21 IST

Bhumi Pednekar thanks Rajasthan CM for making 'Saand Ki Aankh' tax free

New Delhi (India), Oct 10 (ANI): After the Rajasthan government made 'Saand Ki Aankh' tax-free on Thursday, Bhumi Pednekar took to social media to express her gratitude to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 19:27 IST

Prince Harry, Ed Sheeran join hand to spread awareness about...

New Delhi [India], Oct 10 (ANI): On the World Mental Health Day, Prince Harry and Ed Sheeran together released a video, with the purpose to increase mental health awareness among people.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 19:01 IST

'Saand Ki Aankh' exempted from SGST in Rajasthan

New Delhi (India), Oct 10 (ANI): Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar starrer 'Saand Ki Aankh' has been exempted from the state goods and services tax (SGST) in Rajasthan.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 17:34 IST

As Rekha turns 65, here's a look at 5 of her iconic films

New Delhi (India), Oct 10 (ANI): The timeless beauty of Indian Cinema, Rekha who turned 65 on Thursday started her career as a child artist and has acted in more than 180 films since.

Read More
iocl