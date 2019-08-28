Shailene Woodley (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Shailene Woodley (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Shailene Woodley joins cast of 'After Exile'

ANI | Updated: Aug 28, 2019 18:07 IST

Washington D.C [USA], Aug 28 (ANI): American actor Shailene Woodley has joined the cast of upcoming independent crime drama 'After Exile' which also stars Robert De Niro and Shia LaBeouf.
LaBeouf will be seen playing the role of an ex-con who is released from prison for killing an innocent man after a violent robbery and re-enters his old life with his father played by (De Niro) in order to save his drug addict younger brother, reported Variety.
Woodley will portray a woman who grew up with LaBeouf's character and has gone through a lot with her troubled relationship. After he leaves prison, she tries to rekindle their relationship. The film is expected to go on floors in November in Philadelphia.
Joshua Michael Stern will be directing the film. Anthony Thorne and Michael Tovo will look after the script. Thorne and Steve Snyder of Pacific Shore Films are producing, with Pacific Shore also financing the film and Les Cohen is the executive producer of the film.
Woodley received an Emmy nomination for her role as one of the Monterey Five and a sexual assault survivor in the first season of 'Big Little Lies.' She starred in 2018's 'Adrift' and will be seen in the Drake Doremus movie 'Endings, Beginnings,' which premieres next month at the Toronto International Film Festival. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 17:16 IST

John Legend shows off his 'good Instagram husband' skills

Washington D.C [USA], Aug 28 (ANI): American singer John Legend recently proved that he is a loving husband and showed off his photography skills with a sizzling picture of wife Chrissy Teigen.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 17:16 IST

Kristen Stewart 'focused' on new flame Dylan Meyer post Stella...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 28 (ANI): Looks like American actress Kristen Stewart is moving on from her ex-girlfriend Stella Maxwell and is "focused" on her new partner Dylan Meyer.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 16:38 IST

Taika Waititi in talks to feature in 'Suicide Squad' sequel

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 28 (ANI): The 'Thor: Ragnarok' director Taika Waititi is in talks for a role in James Gunn's 'The Suicide Squad.'

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 14:29 IST

B-town backs PM Modi's initiative to ban single-use plastic

New Delhi [India], Aug 28 (ANI): After Aamir Khan voiced support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative of banning single-use plastic across the country, several Bollywood celebrities have also backed the cause.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 14:16 IST

Sarah Hyland, Emily V Gordon team up for new show

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 28 (ANI): American actor Sarah Hyland and writer Emily V. Gordon are joining hands for a new show.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 14:05 IST

Katy Perry set to perform in India

New Delhi (India), Aug 28 (ANI): Get ready to be enthralled by Katy Perry as the singer is coming to India to perform in Mumbai on November 16.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 13:39 IST

Gigi Hadid's birthday wish for Blake Lively will warm your heart!

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 28 (ANI): Supermodel Gigi Hadid's birthday wish for her close friend and actor Blake Lively is the sweetest thing you will see on the internet today!

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 13:09 IST

Orlando Bloom opens up about early fame

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 28 (ANI): Actor Orlando Bloom opened up about achieving fame early on in his career and how he learned to handle the spotlight.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 13:06 IST

Farhan Akhtar begins shooting for 'Toofan'

New Delhi (India), Aug 28 (ANI): After building excitement among fans by regularly sharing pictures and videos from the boxing training session, Farhan Akhtar has finally begun shooting for 'Toofan' on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 12:45 IST

Demi Lovato returns to acting, shares happy picture from 'Will &...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 28 (ANI): Singer Demi Lovato is making a comeback in the field of acting with the upcoming season of 'Will & Grace'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 12:26 IST

Himesh Patel joins Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 28 (ANI): After his lead role in the Beatles-inspired hit film 'Yesterday', actor Himesh Patel has found his next tentpole. The actor is all set to star in ace filmmaker Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 12:01 IST

Gear up for Taylor Swift's 'Lover' tour!

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 28 (ANI): Good news for all the Taylor Swift fans, you will definitely get to hear her latest album 'Lover' live and in person. The singer is sure to embark on a 'Lover' tour but she's still "not quite sure" what her performances will look like.

Read More
iocl