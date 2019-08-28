Shailene Woodley joins cast of 'After Exile'

Washington D.C [USA], Aug 28 (ANI): American actor Shailene Woodley has joined the cast of upcoming independent crime drama 'After Exile' which also stars Robert De Niro and Shia LaBeouf.

LaBeouf will be seen playing the role of an ex-con who is released from prison for killing an innocent man after a violent robbery and re-enters his old life with his father played by (De Niro) in order to save his drug addict younger brother, reported Variety.

Woodley will portray a woman who grew up with LaBeouf's character and has gone through a lot with her troubled relationship. After he leaves prison, she tries to rekindle their relationship. The film is expected to go on floors in November in Philadelphia.

Joshua Michael Stern will be directing the film. Anthony Thorne and Michael Tovo will look after the script. Thorne and Steve Snyder of Pacific Shore Films are producing, with Pacific Shore also financing the film and Les Cohen is the executive producer of the film.

Woodley received an Emmy nomination for her role as one of the Monterey Five and a sexual assault survivor in the first season of 'Big Little Lies.' She starred in 2018's 'Adrift' and will be seen in the Drake Doremus movie 'Endings, Beginnings,' which premieres next month at the Toronto International Film Festival. (ANI)

