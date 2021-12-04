'Shakespeare In Love' star Antony Sher passes away

Washington [US], December 4 (ANI): Antony Sher, one of the most respected stage actors known for his Shakespearean roles, has died. He was 72 when he breathed his last.

As per Variety, the actor died of cancer. The news of his demise was revealed by the Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) on Friday.

Sher was born in South Africa in 1949 and was raised there before proceeding to London to study at the Webber-Douglas Academy of Dramatic Art 1969-1971. He joined the Royal Shakespeare Company in 1982.

In films, Sher was known for his roles in 'Shakespeare in Love' (1998), 'Mrs. Brown' (1997), 'The Wolfman' (2010) and 'Erik the Viking' (1989), but it is in theatre that he became a renowned name, winning the Olivier award for best actor twice -- in 1985 for 'Richard III' and 'Torch Song Trilogy' and in 1997 for 'Stanley'.



He also earned a BAFTA TV award best actor nomination for the one-man show 'Primo' (2007).

Sher was an Honorary Associate Artist at the RSC and husband of the institution's artistic director, Gregory Doran. Sher was diagnosed with terminal cancer earlier this year with Doran taking compassionate leave from his role in September to care for him.

Sher's recent productions at the RSC include 'King Lear', Falstaff in the 'Henry IV' plays and Willy Loman in 'Death of a Salesman'.

Earlier landmark performances included Leontes in 'The Winter's Tale', Iago in 'Othello', Prospero in 'The Tempest' and the title roles in 'Macbeth', 'Tamburlaine the Great', 'Cyrano de Bergerac', as well as his career-defining 'Richard III'. He also played Ringo Starr in Willy Russell's 'John, Paul, George, Ringo and Bert'.

Sher's autobiography 'Beside Myself' was published in 2002. (ANI)

