Shakira's dancers are all hyped up for her Super Bowl performance

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 29 (ANI): Colombian singer Shakira, who is all set to perform at the 2020 Super Bowl, has shared the excitement among her dancers for the show.

Popstar, who would be performing halftime with Jennifer Lopez, seems to be getting all the fans hyped up with their countdown videos.

Shakira shared a video on her social media that featured a very hyped group of performers in black sweatpants and shirts hooting and hollering.

The dancers were seen accompanied by a trumpet player as they all appear to be running at a camera outside Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.



"Rehearsal / ensayo! ShakHQ #SuperBowl

#HalftimeShow #SBLIV," the singer wrote on her Twitter account.



Both the artists would be performing at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, where the Kansas City Chiefs will play with San Francisco 49ers, reported Page Six. (ANI)





