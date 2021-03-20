Shane Paul McGhie, Aimee Carrero and Maddie Phillips join 'The Boys' spinoff star cast

Washington [US], March 20 (ANI): The makers of the much-loved American superhero series 'The Boys' spinoff have added three more to the cast: Shane Paul McGhie, Maddie Phillips and Aimee Carrero.

As per Variety, the trio will play youthful superheroes in the untitled project, which is set to occur at the only college for young adult superheroes, one run by Vought International.

The series is essayed as "an irreverent, R-rated series that explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Superheroes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities. Part college show, part Hunger Games -- with all the heart, satire and raunch of The Boys."



McGhie, Carrero and Phillips join Jaz Sinclair and Lizze Broadway in the group. Broadway will play Emma while Sinclair will play Marie, both will portray youthful superheroes.

Variety revealed that Amazon previously declared the venture was being developed last September.

Craig Rosenberg will serve as executive producer and showrunner. Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson will also executive produce. Co-executive producers for the series are Sarah Carbiener, Erica Rosbe, Aisha Porter-Christie, Judalina Neira, and Zak Schwartz. Sony Pictures Television Studios and Amazon Studios are creating the series in association with Point Gray Pictures, Kripke Enterprises and Original Film.

"The Boys" was renewed by Amazon Prime Video for Season 3 last July, before the second season had even premiered. The streaming service also added an after-show called 'Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys,' hosted and executive produced by Aisha Tyler.

'The Boys' is based on a best-selling comic by Ennis and Robertson. (ANI)

