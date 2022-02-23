'Shang-Chi' star Simu Liu joins cast of 'Hello Stranger'

Washington [US], February 22 (ANI): 'Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings' star Simu Liu will be joining Sam Worthington, Jordana Brewster, Robbie Amell and Alicia Sanz in the upcoming thriller 'Hello Stranger'.

According to Deadline, currently filming in the Toronto area, the movie follows Faye, a woman who attempts to replace her newly deceased husband, Evan, with an android simulant (SIM).



Although SIM Evan appears like human Evan in every way, Faye does not feel the same love for SIM Evan as it does for her. SIM Evan tries to win Faye back while at the same time being on the run from a government agent chasing down SIMs who have become "conscious" and could potentially be a threat to humankind.

April Mullen is directing from a script by Ryan Christopher Churchill. Producers are Tim Doiron and James van der Woerd in association with their production company Wango Films, with Myriad's Kirk D'Amico an executive producer.

Canadian actor Liu, star of the CBC and Netflix comedy series 'Kim's Convenience', gained global fame as the superhero in Marvel blockbuster 'Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings'. As per Deadline, he stars alongside Mark Wahlberg in the upcoming film 'Arthur The King'. (ANI)

