Sharna Burgess welcomes first child with Brian Austin Green

Washington [US], July 1 (ANI): American actor Brian Austin Green and Australian ballroom dancer Sharna Burgess has welcomed their first child.

The 'Dancing With the Stars' pro, Burgess, gave birth to a baby boy, naming him Zane Walker Green, reported Page Six. She took to social media and announced the happy news with everyone.

"Zane Walker Green 06/28/2022 at 12:12pm fingers in a post announcing the news. My heart is now forever outside of my body," captioned Burgess on Instagram, sharing a picture of her little one.



The monochrome picture portrays the 'Beverly Hills' actor Greene, gently holding onto the tiny fingers of his newborn as the infant clutches his father as well.



Greene and Burgess' newborn Zane, marks the arrival of Burgess' first child and Greene's fifth one, reported Page Six.

The 'Beverly Hills' actor shares 9-year-old Noah, 8-year-old Bodhi, and 5-year-old Journey with ex-wife Meghan Fox. Green is also the father of 20-year-old Kassius, whom he shares with ex-girfriend Vanessa Marcil.

Burgess, first displayed her baby bump, revealing that she was pregnant, while vacationing with her beau Greene in Maui Island of Hawaii, reported Page Six. Later, the Australian dancer took to Instagram announcing that her due date was around July 4 in 2022 and that the couple were expecting a baby boy.

Since the revelation, Burgess has been documenting her pregnancy on social media, sharing her cravings like chocolate milk and marshmallows along with her modified exercises, and many more.

Further, in an interview with Good Morning America, Burgess showered praises for Green, calling him an 'amazing dad', reported Page Six.

"He's such an amazing dad. One of the things I fell in love with him about was watching him be a dad and the way he parents. I thought, 'It would be so incredible to raise a child with him," said Burgess.

Green and Burgess first sparked dating rumours in December 2020, when they were photographed kissing during a Hawaiian getaway. A month later, the actor confirmed that he had started seeing Burgess calling her "super sweet and caring, passionate, fun to be around." (ANI)

