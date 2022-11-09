Sharon Horgan's 'Bad Sisters' renewed for Season 2

Washington [US], November 9 (ANI): Sharon Horgan's 'Bad Sisters' has been renewed for a second season by Apple TV plus.

As per the report of Deadline, the close-knit Garvey sisters are the subject of a dark comedy-drama from Horgan's Merman Television and Disney Television Studios' ABC Signature. When their brother-in-law is found dead, the life insurance begins to look into their claims.



According to Deadline, Horgan, best known for his work on the television series Catastrophe, Divorce, and Motherland, co-stars as the Garvey sisters with Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene, and Eve Hewson. The ensemble cast includes Claes Bang, Brian Gleeson, Daryl McCormack, Assaad Bouab, and newcomer Saise Quinn.

Along with Brett Baer and Dave Finkel, Horgan serves as executive producer and co-writer on this adaptation of Malin-Sarah Gozin's Clan from Belgium. Additionally, writers are Karen Cogan, Ailbhe Keogan, Daniel Cullen, Perrie Balthazar, and Paul Howard. Additional executive producers include Gozin, Bert Hamelinck, and Michael Sagol for Caviar Films; Faye Dorn and Clelia Mountford for Merman; and Dearbhla Walsh.

Along with Trying, Physical, Slow Horses, For All Mankind, Ted Lasso, Pachinko, Swagger, Schmigadoon!, and Severance, The Bad Sisters renewal is one of many returning scripted shows on Apple TV+'s schedule. Recently, the British comedy series Still Up, starring Antonia Thomas and Craig Roberts, about insomniacs, received an order, according to Deadline. (ANI)

