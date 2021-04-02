Sharon Stone reveals of having abortion at 18

Washington [US], April 2 (ANI): American actor Sharon Stone revealed that she had to cross state lines to have an abortion at the age of 18 when she was in high school.

According to Page Six, the 63-year-old actor who grew up in Pennsylvania reportedly wrote in her memoir, 'The Beauty of Living Twice' that her first serious boyfriend got her pregnant and they drove to a clinic in Ohio because it was easier to get the procedure there.

Stone further shared that she experienced excessive bleeding after the procedure but still kept it a secret.

"I was bleeding all over the place and far worse than I should have been, but this was a secret and I had no one to tell," Stone wrote in 'The Beauty of Living Twice'.

Through her memoir, Page Six also obtained an anecdote that the 'Basic Instinct' star torched her bloody sheets and clothes in a barrel at school before heading back to class after she recovered.



She eventually went to 'Planned Parenthood' where she received birth control and counselling.

"This, above all else, saved me: that someone, anyone, could talk to me, educate me. No one ever had, about anything," she added.

Page Six repeated that Stone had made some bombshell revelations through her memoir 'The Beauty of Living Twice', including details about the sexual abuse she faced as a child.

She also disclosed that during her breast reconstructive surgery in 2001, following another procedure where she had benign tumours, her plastic surgeon gave her bigger breast implants without her permission.

"When I was unbandaged, I discovered that I had full cup-size bigger breasts, ones that he said 'go better with your hip size,'" she says.

Stone explains that her doctor made this decision without telling her first.

"He had changed my body without my knowledge or consent," she shared in the book. (ANI)

