Shawn Levy tapped to helm Ryan Reynolds starrer 'Deadpool 3'

Washington [US], March 12 (ANI): Canadian filmmaker Shawn Levy will be entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe as he has been tapped to collaborate with Ryan Reynolds for 'Deadpool 3'.

According to Variety, apart from Reynolds, who plays the titular role, no other cast member has been confirmed as of now. Tim Miller had directed the original movie, while David Leitch helmed 'Deadpool 2'.



The previous 'Deadpool' movie had introduced Josh Brolin as Cable and Zazie Beetz as Domino. It also starred Morena Baccarin as Vanessa and T.J. Miller as Weasel.

The first two films of the franchise, which debuted in 2016 and 2018, respectively, were released by 20th Century Fox before Disney acquired that studio.

Following the acquisition, there had been doubts about whether Disney would seek to maintain its family-friendly image, which is far from what 'Deadpool' films usually are, however, Disney's then-chairman and CEO Bob Iger had diminished those concerns in 2019, as per Variety. (ANI)

