Shawn Mendes celebrates 21st birthday with Camila Cabello

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 9 (ANI): As Shawn Mendes entered in his 21st year, he kicked off celebrations with a special someone.

The birthday boy was seen in New York City on Wednesday (local time) with his rumored girlfriend Camila Cabello, reported E!News.

According to an eyewitness, Cabello was "giggly and kinda all over Shawn". "She saw a store she wanted to go into, pointed at it and wanted to go in and so he stayed outside while she went inside and he was on the phone," the person added.

When they were able to rejoin, they walked to the end of the boulevard hand-in-hand. "Both Shawn and Camila were laughing and talking a lot," the eyewitness added.

As for Shawn's actual birthday, which is being celebrated on Friday, E-News has learned the recent co-stars were spotted at Jack's Wife Freda in New York City around 10 a.m. for a breakfast date.

The pair looked like enjoying the anonymity and the opportunity to focus on each other for a quiet meal. They seemed comfortable and at ease with each other without being bothered by other commoners present there, the report by E! News said.

While the Mendes' party plans for tonight remain unrevealed, the singer is free from any performances until Saturday which is when he will resume his summer tour. (ANI)

