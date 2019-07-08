Shawn Mendes clears air on dating Camila Cabello

Washington D.C. [USA], July 8 (ANI): Post the electrifying performance of Canadian singer Shawn Mendes at Staples Center, curious fans interrogated if he is dating his recent co-singer, Camila Cabello.

The concert, which started with a few chords of 'Lost in Japan,' ended with a question-answer session, during which a fan asked Mendes, "Are you dating Camila?"

In response, the singer shook his head and placed his hands to the side, which meant a no, reported E Online.

The fan further inquired "And if not, will you go out with me?"

"That was the best setup to 'Will you go out with me' I've ever heard. I won't, but I don't know you. That's why. Get to know me first," the singer replied.

The 'Havana' singer who recently called it quit with coach boyfriend, Matthew Hussey was also spotted at the Mendes' concert, as seen in an Instagram Story she posted.

Mendes and Cabello, who recently launched a steamy duet and music video, 'Senorita' has been sparking romance rumors in recent weeks.

The duo, who were seen together at a Fourth of July party, was also photographed on a night out, hand-in-hand.

The singers had first collaborated in 2015 on their duet, "I Know What You Did Last Summer." (ANI)

