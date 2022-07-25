Shawn Mendes goes shirtless for a walk on the beach

Washington [US], July 25 (ANI): Singer Shawn Mendes never fails to turn heads with his stylish appearances in public.

Recently, he has set the temperature soaring with his shirtless photo that has been doing the rounds on the internet.

The 'Senorita' hitmaker was photographed shirtless while enjoying a day in sunny Santa Monica, California with his friends last weekend, People reported.

Mendes, 23, also went barefoot during a stroll with his muscular physique and tattoos on display. He donned black swim shorts and a chain during the afternoon outing.







The particular outing of Mendes comes days after he announced he was pushing back concert dates on his Wonder world tour to focus on his mental health.

"This breaks my heart to have to say this, but unfortunately I'm going to have to postpone the next three weeks of shows through Uncasville, CT until further notice," he wrote.

He added that he's "been touring since I was 15 and to be honest it's always been difficult to be on the road away from friends and family."

Mendes said that after a few years off from touring he "felt like I was ready to dive back in." However, he realized "that decision was premature and unfortunately the toll of the road and the pressure has caught up to me." "I've hit a breaking point," Mendes shared.

"After speaking with my team and health professionals, I need to take some time to heal and take care of myself and my mental health, first and foremost. As soon as there are more updates I promise I will let you know love you guys," he concluded.

The 'Wonder' world tour by Mendes began on June 27 in Portland, Oregon, and is scheduled to continue through October in the United States before picking up in the U.K. and Europe in May 2023. The shows will now take place in St. Paul, Minnesota; Omaha, Nebraska; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Chicago, Illinois; St. Louis, Missouri; Cleveland, Ohio; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Charlotte, North Carolina; Raleigh, North Carolina; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and Washington, D.C. The performances have not yet been moved. (ANI)

