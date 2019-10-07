Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes loves simple date nights with Camila Cabello

ANI | Updated: Oct 07, 2019 09:46 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 7 (ANI): Shawn Mendes, known for his string of catchy hits, likes to keep it simple when it comes to date night.
During a fan Q&A in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Saturday, Mendes talked about what a typical date night is for him.
"Camila and I will basically wake up and find the nearest coffee we can find," Mendes said, reported Us Weekly. "She'll have, basically, half a coffee and I'll have, like, three. We're always in different countries and cities when we hang out with each other."
The 'Senorita' crooners enjoy what most of the couples like to do on a date, watch a movie with some delicious food.
"Probably find some food, then an hour later we'd be like, 'Are you hungry?' and we'll eat again," he continued. "Probably watch a movie, Tangled. She loves Tangled."
The 21-year-old singer also credited Camila Cabello for keeping the conversation flowing on being asked about favourite topic to talk on by a fan.
"I don't know. Camila is so good at coming up with random topics," he replied. "One time we were having dinner and she pulled out this phone and a list on this phone was like, 'What would you do if it was the last day on Earth?'"
Cabello, who was tight-lipped about her relationship with Mendes a few months back recently expressed her love for Mendes and said that they are "pretty happy" together, reported Us Weekly.
The 22-year-old singer appeared on The U.K.'s Capital Breakfast radio show, where she made a public declaration of love.
"We're pretty happy," she said when the hosts asked her about dating him. "I really, really love him a lot," she said of Mendes. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 11:02 IST

Here's what Sam Asghari and Britney Spears do when they are together

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 7 (ANI): Trainer Sam Asghari opened up about how he and pop icon Britney Spears spent nights together.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 10:57 IST

Sara Ali Khan's cheat day with mommy Amrita Singh looks delicious!

New Delhi (India), Oct 7 (ANI): Sara Ali Khan who is busy shooting for her upcoming film 'Coolie No. 1' alongside Varun Dhawan took some time off from her hectic schedule to spend time with mother Amrita Singh.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 10:10 IST

The royals team up to share powerful message on mental health

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 7 (ANI): The royals- Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William, and Kate Middleton have come together to share a powerful message about mental health.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 10:05 IST

Kylie Jenner and ex Tyga spotted partying at same night club

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 7 (ANI): A coincidence, indeed! Kylie Jenner and her ex, Tyga, were spotted partying in the same night club, just a few days after her break up with Travis Scott.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 09:57 IST

Miley Cyrus, Cody Simpson get cozy during movie night

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 7 (ANI): Days after singer Miley Cyrus confirmed the news of her involvement with rapper Cody Simpson, the duo was seen having a good time during a movie night recently.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 09:27 IST

Mandy Moore and Wilmer Valderrema still friends post breakup

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 7 (ANI): Singer-actress Mandy Moore and Wilmer Valderrama are proving that exes can be good friends!

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 09:12 IST

Kylie Jenner buys herself Bugatti Sportscar as post-breakup gift

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 7 (ANI): Kylie Jenner knows how to deal with a break-up.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 08:52 IST

Here's why Meghan Markle's father released her private letter

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 7 (ANI): Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle's father Thomas Markle finally spilled the beans on why he released parts of a private letter Meghan sent him earlier this year.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 08:28 IST

Tim McGraw, Faith Hill share heartfelt post on 23rd wedding anniversary

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 7 (ANI): It has been 23 years of blissful marriage for singers Tim McGraw and Faith Hill! They made sure to wish each other on the special occasion by sharing heartwarming posts and it is the sweetest thing you'll see on the internet today.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 04:26 IST

Worn two pairs of tights for protection: One of Weinstein's accuser

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 7 (ANI): The list of accusers in producer Harvey Weinstein's case runs long and one of his firm Miramax's former assistant Rowena Chiu opened up about all that happened and why it took her about two decades to report about the former.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 01:56 IST

Amy Schumer gets candid about returning to work after a long break

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 7 (ANI): Actor-comedian Amy Schumer who welcomed a baby boy in May got candid about coming back to work after pregnancy expressing that she feels "strong and good".

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 01:48 IST

Drummer Ginger Baker passes away at 80

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 7 (ANI): Iconic drummer Ginger Baker passed away at the age of 80 on Sunday in England. He emerged as the first superstar percussionist and was associated with the popular British band 'Cream'.

Read More
iocl