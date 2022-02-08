Shay Mitchell expecting second baby with Matte Babel

Washington [US], February 8 (ANI): Congratulations are in order for actor Shay Mitchell! In a heartwarming announcement, the star revealed that she is expecting her second child with Matte Babel.

The 'You' actor revealed on Monday that she is pregnant and expecting her second baby with longtime partner Babel. The couple is already parents to their 2-year-old daughter Atlas Noa.

In an emotional Instagram post, Mitchell detailed the difficult experience of celebrating her baby on the way while simultaneously mourning the loss of her grandmother, whom she announced died last week in a separate tribute.



"Saying goodbye to a loved one while simultaneously experiencing the joy of welcoming another into this world is the great cycle of life. It is also my most challenging season to date," the actor wrote alongside topless photos showing off her baby bump.

"I can't help but think this was the universe's plan all along, knowing I would need other worldly joy to cushion the blow of losing one of the most important people in my life," she added.



"Yet, this is proof that love, life and loss can profoundly exist all at the same time," the actor ended her post. "Gram, I miss you every day. Little one, we are so excited to meet you. I breathe a sigh of peace knowing you two are already connected in such a cosmic way."



As per People magazine, Mitchell said in August that she and Babel were interested in expanding their family. The 'Pretty Little Liars' alum joked on E! New's Daily Pop that she "should have had a baby" during quarantine, adding that she'd "love to" have more kids "when the time is right."

In June, Mitchell told the outlet that she avoids mommy-shamers on social media simply by not letting the messages onto her radar. "I don't pay attention to the mom-shaming, I don't have time for it," she said at the time.

"You're doing the best job that you can do, and that should be your main focus," she added. "I give all of my time and energy to Atlas and things that are important in my life. Focusing on the negative comments that people say on social media is definitely not one of my priorities."

"I just have to do what feels right for me, as I think any parents should, and focus on that," said Mitchell.

"Life is too short to be worried about what this person and that person is saying. And I definitely don't have time for it. There's way better things that I could be doing, and everybody else should be as well," added Mitchell. (ANI)

