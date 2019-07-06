Shay Mitchell uses Power Rangers to reveal baby's gender

Washington D.C. [USA], July 5 (ANI): Actor Shay Mitchell who recently announced her pregnancy on social media by posting a picture of her baby bump has now revealed her baby's gender in the most unusual way.

The actor's assistant hired two Power Rangers to pull off the big celebration. Shay's reaction said it all as she looked amazed after watching a pink and blue Power Ranger stepping out into her backyard.

"A blue power ranger.... I knew it! Wait, what... we're not having twins," she shouted.

Soon after that the two characters started battling in front of the actor and her boyfriend Matte Babel.

Eventually, the pink power ranger defeated the other one and went to Shay and her boyfriend, which meant they are going to have a baby girl.

But as Matte was a bit confused he jokingly asked, "Can you guys just say if it's a girl or a boy?!"

On the work front, Mitchell was last seen in a 2018 horror film 'The Possession of Hannah Grace' and Netflix psychological-thriller show 'YOU'. (ANI)