Melanie Griffith and Antonio Banderas
Melanie Griffith and Antonio Banderas

She is probably one of my best friends: Antonio Banderas on ex-wife Melanie

ANI | Updated: Sep 19, 2019 12:01 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 19 (ANI): Nearly four years after they ended their 18-year marriage, actor Antonio Banderas still calls ex-wife Melanie Griffith his "best friend".
"She is probably one of my best friends, if not the best friend that I have. My family is there, Dakota [Johnson], Little Estella and Alexander," Fox News quoted the actor as saying in an interview with Vulture.
Banderas also recalled the first time when he saw the movie star Griffith at the 1989 Oscars.
"The first time I went to the Academy Awards after [director Pedro Almodovar] got a nomination for 'Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown,' we got on the red carpet and I saw this blond woman and I knew her because I saw movies of her, but I didn't remember [her name] at the time," he said.
"So I said to Pedro: 'Who is she? Who is she? What is her name?' Pedro said, 'That's Melanie Griffith!' I said: 'That's it. Oh my God.' Six years later, I was married to her," the 59-year old said.
The pair walked down the aisle in 1996 and parted ways in 2015 after Griffith filed for divorce in the preceding year.
"Everything happened in those years really fast. My life was fast and fascinating if I actually see it in retrospective. I remember those years as very effervescent and really beautiful," the actor added as he took a trip down the memory lane.
Griffith who had married three men opened up about her relationship with the exes in an interview with InStyle in 2018 and said, "All of my husbands, my three husbands -- I love them all so much, and we're all very close." (ANI)

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 13:15 IST

Here's when Irrfan Khan-starrer 'Angrezi Medium' will release

New Delhi (India), Sept 19 (ANI): Mark your calendars as Irrfan Khan-starrer 'Angrezi Medium' is set to hit the screens on March 20, next year.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 13:08 IST

Kevin Federline reacts to dropping of child abuse charges...

Washington DC [USA], Sept 19 (ANI): Britney Spears' ex-partner Kevin Federline is not affected after her father was cleared of allegations regarding abuse of their 14-year-old son as the restraining order is still in place.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 12:54 IST

Adult film star Jessica Jaymes dies at 40

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 19 (ANI): Adult film actress Jessica Jayes passed away on Tuesday at the age of 40.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 12:47 IST

Janhvi, Rajkummar's 'RoohiAfza' to hit big screens in April 2020

New Delhi (India), Sept 19 (ANI): Good news for fans waiting to see Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor on screen! Release date of the duo's 'RoohiAfza' has been finalised and the film will hit big screens on April 17, next year.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 12:43 IST

Arjun to illuminate Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link on World Rose Day

New Delhi (India), Sept 19 (ANI): Arjun Kapoor always leads from the front when it comes to social causes and to add some joy to the lives of kids battling cancer, the actor will light up the famous Bandra-Worli Sea Link red on this World Rose Day.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 11:43 IST

Taylor Swift declined Manchester, Parkland concerts due to Scooter Braun

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 19 (ANI): Singer Taylor Swift did not participate in the Manchester and Parkland benefit concerts that honored the lives lost in Ariana Grande's Manchester bombing and the Parkland school shooting as they were run by Scooter Braun.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 10:57 IST

Meghan King Edmonds reveals struggles of being mother to twins...

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 19 (ANI): The 'Real Housewives of Orange Country' star Meghan King Edmonds recently revealed that she sometimes feels like two different mothers as she raises twins Hart and Hayes Edmonds.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 10:19 IST

Sarah Jessica Parker on becoming a producer

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 19 (ANI): The 'Sex and The City' actress Sarah Jessica Parker opened up about unexpected opportunities and how she became a producer.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 10:07 IST

I felt betrayed: Laxucia Evans as charges against Harvey...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 19 (ANI): Lucia Evans who accused producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault said that she "felt betrayed" after her allegations were dropped by the Manhattan D.A's office last year.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 09:39 IST

'9-1-1: Lone Star' adds Jim Parrack to its cast

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 19 (ANI): Actor Jim Parrack has joined Liv Tyler and Rob Lowe to star in the Fox spinoff series '9-1-1: Lone Star'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 08:58 IST

Cuba Gooding Jr spotted with girlfriend Claudine De Niro at...

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 19 (ANI): Oscar-winning actor Cuba Gooding Jr. continues to party despite an impending court date.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 08:44 IST

Ang Lee believes 'Gemini Man' is 'full of potential'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 19 (ANI): Filmmaker Ang Lee who directed the Will Smith starrer 'Gemini Man' believes that the upcoming film has a new language and is "full of potential" as it will show realistic CG humans ever created in Hollywood.

Read More
iocl