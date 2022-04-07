'Sherlock Holmes' spinoff series in works

Washington [US], April 6 (ANI): Get ready to dive into the universe of 'Sherlock Holmes' once again as HBO Max and Warner Bros. are coming up with two spinoff series of the investigative drama.

As per Variety, both series would be set in the world of 2009's 'Sherlock Holmes' and 2011's 'Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows' starring Robert Downey Jr. as the master detective and Jude Law as Dr. John Watson, which were inspired by the books of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle.



The new shows would focus on a new character that would be introduced in 'Sherlock Holmes 3.'

Downey Jr. and Susan Downey will executive produce the shows along with Amanda Burrell of Team Downey.

Team Downey's Sherlock Holmes series will not be the first TV adaptation of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's work. Earlier, Benedict Cumberbatch played the eponymous detective in four seasons of the BBC/PBS drama Sherlock and Elementary. (ANI)

