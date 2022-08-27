Shia LaBeouf denies being fired from Olivia Wilde's film; says he quit it

Washington [US], August 27 (ANI): Shia LaBeouf has come forward to deny that director Olivia Wilde fired him from 'Don't Worry, Darling' just as production began in 2020.

Earlier, director Olivia Wilde had revealed she had to fire Shia LaBeouf due to his "process" of preparing for a role, so as to make keep Florence Pugh 'safe'.

According to Variety, Shia LaBeouf said that he chose to leave the production because he didn't feel the actors were given adequate time to rehearse.



Earlier this month, Olivia Wilde opened up for the first time about LaBeouf's departure from her film. In the interview with Variety, she said, "I say this as someone who is such an admirer of his work. His process was not conducive to the ethos that I demand in my productions. He has a process that, in some ways, seems to require combative energy, and I don't personally believe that is conducive to the best performances. I believe that creating a safe, trusting environment is the best way to get people to do their best work. Ultimately, my responsibility is to the production and to the cast to protect them. That was my job."

However, LaBeouf has now denied being fired, instead, he claimed while responding to variety, that he "quit the film due to lack of rehearsal time".

The actor forwarded two emails to Variety, which he claims to have sent to Wilde on Wednesday and Thursday after Olivia Wilde said that he was fired. In the emails, LaBeouf wrote, "You and I both know the reasons for my exit. I quit your film because your actors and I couldn't find time to rehearse."

At the time of LaBeouf's departure, several studio sources told Variety that he had been fired from the project. Another source familiar with the situation describes the split as more of a collective realisation that LaBeouf's acting style wasn't a good fit for Wilde's approach as a director. (ANI)

