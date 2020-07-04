Shia LaBeouf gets entire chest tattooed for 'The Tax Collector'

Washington D.C. [USA], July 4 (ANI): American actor Shia LaBeouf has tattooed his entire chest for his new movie, 'The Tax Collector.'

According to Page Six, the 34-year-old star has been steadily covering his torso with increasingly elaborate tattoos for some time now, and it has been revealed that he did so for a role.

The 'Transformers' star has played the lead in David Ayer' forthcoming flick 'The Tax Collector,' and Ayer claimed that LaBeouf's most recent tattoo was acquired during the movie's production.

Speaking to Slashfilm, Ayer was quick to hype the actor's commitment to his roles.

"He's the most committed to body and soul. He had a tooth pulled on [Ayer' 2014 WWII drama] 'Fury,' and then on 'Tax Collector,' he got his whole chest tattooed," the director said.

The actor's tattoo with the text 'creeper' and an image of Madonna embracing clown portrait was unveiled much before Ayer spoke about it.

Owing to LaBeouf's public workout routine, fans had been speculating about the new ink since April 2019.

'The Tax Collector' will release on August 7, 2020. (ANI)

