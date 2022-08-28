Shia LaBeouf reveals newborn daughter's name he shares with wife Mia Goth

Washington [US], August 28 (ANI): Hollywood actor Shia LaBeouf has revealed the name of his 5-month-old daughter, who he shares with his wife Mia Goth.

According to E! News, the 36-year-old shared his daughter's name in an email published by Variety on August 26. As per the outlet, LaBeouf said he had sent the email to Olivia Wilde, who recently claimed that Shia had been fired from her movie 'Don't Worry Darling', before forwarding it to them.

"I have a little girl, Isabel; she is five months old and just beginning to develop the last half of her laugh; it's AMAZING. Mia, my wife and I have found each other again and are journeying toward a healthy family with love and mutual respect," the email read, reported Variety.



Shia noted in the message that he was writing to Olivia in response to allegations that he was fired from her film. While the actor claimed that he had quit on his own accord, the thought of his daughter seeing headlines on the matter crossed his mind.

"Speaking of my daughter, I often think about the news articles she will read when she is literate. And though I owe, and will owe for the rest of my life, I only owe for my actions," the email read, according to Variety.

Shia and Mia got married in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony back in 2016. Though the pair filed for divorce in 2018, they rekindled their romance and were seen quarantining together in 2020.

At the time, an eyewitness spotted the pair out for a run with their wedding rings on. E! News reported back in April that they had welcomed their first child together after the duo was seen out in Los Angeles with a baby stroller. (ANI)

