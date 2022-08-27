Shia LaBeouf speaks up about abuse allegations against him

Washington [US], August 27 (ANI): American actor Shia LaBeouf has spoken up about the abuse allegations against him by FKA Twigs that have disgraced his career.

According to Variety, while appearing on Jon Bernthal's podcast 'Real Ones', LaBeouf addressed the disturbing accusations of sexual battery and physical and verbal abuse brought against him in a 2020 lawsuit by FKA Twigs. The duo dated for roughly a year after they met on the set of his 2019 film 'Honey Boy'.

Later he was accused by her with allegations ranging from violent attacks to strangulation, with instances of LaBeouf of knowingly infecting her with an STD, and shooting stray dogs with a gun to get into character for his film 'The Tax Collector'.

"I hurt that woman and in the process of doing that, I hurt many other people, and many other people before that woman. I was a pleasure-seeking, selfish, self-centred, dishonest, inconsiderate, fearful human being," LaBeouf said, although he did not call her by name on the podcast.

He added, "When I think about what my life has become and what it is now, like what my purpose is now... I need to be useful. And when I look at this #MeToo environment, there's not a whole lot of dudes that are taking accountability." The actor later said he has a "long list of people that I need to make amends to."



Variety reported that during the interview, LaBeouf admitted to "cheat[ing] on every woman I've ever been with" and never telling his "sexual partners about getting cold sores," which he acknowledged was "manipulative."

The actor further talked about being in a better headspace now. LaBeouf said that when the allegations first went public, he "wanted to hit Twitter and be like, 'Look, I got receipts.'" Without naming her, he added that his accuser is a "saint" and "saved my fucking life."

"Had she not intervened in my life and not created the avenue for me to experience ego death, I'd either have a really mediocre existence or I'd be dead in full," continued the actor.

LaBeouf also opened up about contemplating suicide during the "early days" after the accusations went public. Throughout the two-hour interview, he discussed in depth his plans to move forward, and how going to rehab and raising a daughter with his wife, Mia Goth, have changed his perspective on life.

Meanwhile, the 'Transformers' actor has denied that he was fired from 'Don't Worry Darling' asserting that he chose to leave the production because he didn't feel the actors were given adequate time to rehearse, as per Variety. (ANI)

