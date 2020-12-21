Shia LaBeouf spotted in PDA session with Margaret Qualley amid FKA Twigs abuse lawsuit

Washington (US), December 21 (ANI): Hollywood actor Shia LaBeouf was spotted getting cozy over the weekend with Margaret Qualley at LAX. This news of their supposed romance comes a week after a lawsuit was filed by FKA Twigs against the actor.

According to E! News, the 'Transformers' actor was spotted making out and cozying up with Margaret Qualley over the weekend. The duo was captured by the photographers packed up in a PDA session after they reunited at the Los Angeles airport. In one of the images that were captured Margaret can be seen wrapping her leg around Shia's as they passionately kissed.

Though the supposed couple is yet to make any comments regarding their relationship status however, it's being speculated that Margaret and Shia are dating, as per E! News. Two months ago the pair had featured in an NSFW music video. Back in October, the duo appeared in the "Love Me Like You Hate Me" music video, which was a song released by Margaret's sister, Rainey Qualley, whose stage name is Rainsford.



Shia's new romance comes only a little over a week later after his ex-girlfriend FKA twigs had accused him of "relentless abuse" in a lawsuit she filed on December 10 in Los Angeles Superior Court. As per the lawsuit obtained by E! News, the singer had first met Shia back in 2018 when she was cast in the film, Honey Boy. FKA twigs alleged that their relationship began after the movie finished.

FKA twigs, whose real name is Tahliah Debrett Barnett, claimed the initial days of their romance were full of "over-the-top displays of affection," however, Shia later became abusive and inflicted emotional distress on her. As per the lawsuit, she accused the actor of setting rules regarding how many times a day she had to kiss and touch him.

As per E! News, Shia issued a statement to The New York Times via email, in which he declared he is part of a 12-step program and focused on his sobriety. He told the publication "Although many of these allegations are not true. I am not in a position to defend any of my actions."

"I owe these women the opportunity to air their statements publicly and accept accountability for those things I have done. As someone in recovery, I have to face almost daily reminders of things I did say and do when I was drinking."

He closed by saying, "I am not cured of my PTSD and alcoholism, but I am committed to doing what I need to do to recover, and I will forever be sorry to the people that I may have harmed along the way." (ANI)

