Shia LaBeouf, Vanessa Kirby to star in Little Lamb Productions' drama 'Pieces of a Woman'

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 23 (ANI): American actor Shia LaBeouf, and 'The Crown' star Vanessa Kirby will soon be seen in the semi-autobiographical drama 'Pieces of a Woman'.



The film is being produced by 'Little Lamb Productions', a division of Bron Studios that is behind the hit HBO show Euphoria. The venture is being co-financed by Creative Wealth Media.



The feature has the storyline of a home birth gone tragically wrong as a mourning woman tries to come to terms with her loss while also dealing with the consequences in her relationships with her husband and her estranged mother, reported The Hollywood Reporter.



Kornel Mundruczo, the filmmaker behind the 'Un Certain Regard' winner 'White God', will direct from a script by frequent collaborator Kata Weber.

Kevin Turner and Ashley Levinson will produce for Little Lamb, along with Aaron Ryder 'Arrival' producer. Viktoria Petranyi, Sam Levinson, Aaron L. Gilbert, Jason Cloth and Stuart Manashil are the executive producers.



Production is set to begin in December in Montreal.



On the work front, Kirby starred as Princess Margaret on Netflix's 'The Crown' and was recently seen in 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' and this year in 'Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.' LaBeouf was last seen in theatres with the indie breakout 'The Peanut Butter Falcon'. His upcoming projects include a reteaming with Fury director David Ayer on the crime drama 'The Tax Collector'. (ANI)

