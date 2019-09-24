Rachel Brosnahan
Rachel Brosnahan

Shocker! This is where Rachel Brosnahan stored her first Emmy

ANI | Updated: Sep 24, 2019 09:57 IST

Washington DC [USA], Sept 24 (ANI): Rachel Brosnahan, who was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' at the 2019 Emmys, revealed where she stored her very first Emmy and it will take you by surprise!
Although the actor didn't win the award yesterday, she spilled the beans about where she stores her Emmy award. She actually keeps the statue she won last year on top of her toilet. Yes, you read that correctly.
When asked where she kept her 2018 Emmy Award, which she won for outstanding lead actress in a comedy for 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel', Brosnahan revealed that she keeps it where visitors can't miss it, reported People.
"It's on my toilet. Yeah, I live in New York and there's not a whole lot of shelf space. There were very limited options and very few places to put it," the actor revealed.
For those who live in a cramped apartment or small spaces, Brosnahan's placement gives off some inspired bathroom decor vibes!
Brosnahan isn't alone! Susan Sarandon admitted on Twitter that she keeps her 1996 Academy Award for Best Actress in the bathroom, well to be precise, guest bathroom.
Kate Winslet keeps her Oscar in the bathroom too! With so many of her guests asking where she keeps her Best Actress Oscar, which she won for 'The Reader' in 2009, the star made it easier for everyone by placing her prized possession on "the back of the loo".
During an interview on GMTV, Winslet explained her reasoning behind the decision, "Everybody wants to hold it and go 'Oh, my gosh,' and, 'How heavy is it?' So I figured if I put it in the loo, then people can avoid the whole, 'Where's your Oscar?' thing."
And so does Emma Thompson! The star told Time that her Oscars (she has two: she won for 'Howards End' and 'Sense and Sensibility') look out of place anywhere else, "They look far too outre anywhere else. They're great big, gold, shiny things. They're up there tarnishing quietly along with everything else I own, including my body."
Henry Golding even admitted to holding her Academy Award when he used the bathroom.
Many other stars including Timothy Hutton, Audra McDonald, Cuba Gooding Jr., Olivia Colman, Reese Witherspoon have previously shared where they keep their awards and the answers are quite surprising, from fridge to all over the house to a wine cabinet to a bed and even in a meditation room. Even surprising? Natalie Portman has no clue where her Oscar is, which she had won for 'Black Swan' in 2011. (ANI)

