Shocking! 'House of the Dragon' co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik steps down before season 2

Washington [US], September 1 (ANI): HBO fantasy drama 'House of the Dragon' co-showrunner and director Miguel Sapochnik is stepping down from the freshly launched hit series.

As per Variety, Sapochnik will continue to be credited as an executive producer on the hit prequel series, but his fellow co-showrunner Ryan Condal will now be the sole showrunner. In addition, Sapochnik has entered into a first-look deal with HBO to develop new projects with the premium cabler.

Sapochnik directed multiple acclaimed episodes of 'Game of Thrones' prior to joining 'House of the Dragon' including 'Hardhome' and 'The Battle of the Bastards,' before helping to develop the prequel series. Fellow 'Game of Thrones' alum Alan Taylor has now boarded "'House of the Dragon' to work as a director and executive producer for the second season.



Sapochnik issued a statement to announce the latest update.

"Working within the GOT universe for the past few years has been an honor and a privilege, especially spending the last two with the amazing cast and crew of 'House of the Dragon,'" he said.

"I am so proud of what we accomplished with season one and overjoyed by the enthusiastic reaction of our viewers. It was incredibly tough to decide to move on, but I know that it is the right choice for me, personally and professionally. As I do so, though, I am deeply comforted to know that Alan will be joining the series. He's someone I've known and respected for a long time, and I believe this precious series could not be in safer hands. I am so glad to remain a part of the HBO and 'House of the Dragon' family and, of course, I wish Ryan and his team success and all the best with Season Two and beyond.," he added.

The move comes on the heels of the Dragon series premiere -- directed by Sapochnik -- delivering 25 million viewers in its first week since release and helping score the Game of Thrones prequel a quick renewal. (ANI)

