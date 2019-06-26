Shooting for 'Fast & Furious 9' begins

Washington D.C. [USA], June 26 (ANI): The main cast of the ninth installment film of 'Fast and Furious' franchise revealed that they have begun shooting for the much-anticipated saga.

American actor Vin Diesel who has portrayed the role of Dominic Toretto posted a video on Twitter along with his co-star Michelle Rodriguez, who has played Letty Ortiz, Dominic's wife in the flick.

"First day completed! Blessed beyond words," adding the hashtags, #Fast9 and #2020," he captioned the video.

In the video, Diesel revealed they have finished filming for the first day.

"We completed our first day... it feels like a miracle. One [that's] hard-earned, but it feels like... we're just so grateful," he said.

View this post on Instagram First day completed! Blessed beyond words. #Fast9 2020 A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on Jun 24, 2019 at 11:13am PDT



One of the most popular characters Roman Pearce, played by Tyrese also shared a photo of his and Michelle Rodriguez's chairs from the set on Instagram and wrote, "#F9 Day1"

Nathalie Emmanuel who started playing the role of hacker Ramsey from the seventh installment also expressed her excitement about the shoot.

"Day one of shooting Fast and Furious 9 today... The team is back together," she tweeted.



The upcoming flick has been recently joined by John Cena, who also expressed his excitement over getting behind the wheels and promised to deliver his absolute best performance for his fans.

"Literally, I'm surrounded by a group of people who are better than I am and such skilled people with so much experience, so what a great environment to learn from. I give everybody who is attached to the franchise and who enjoys the franchise the promise that you will get my absolute best," he said during an interaction with Environmental Weekly earlier this month.

'Fast & Furious 9' is helmed by Justin Lin, who previously directed four of the movies' past installments, with the most recent being 'Furious 6,' reported Fox News.

The makers are keeping Cena's role under tight wraps for now. No details about the storyline have been shared as of yet.

The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on May 22, 2020. (ANI)