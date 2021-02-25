Showtime to revive 'Ray Donovan' with feature-length film

Washington [US], February 25 (ANI): Teasing fans on Wednesday (local time), the makers of the 2013 Emmy-nominated show 'Ray Donovan', announced its revival with a feature-length film.

According to People, after a year of dropping the plans to revive the much-loved 2013 drama series, Showtime has finally made a decision to bring back the show for the fans with a proper and planned closure to the drama starring American actor Liev Schreiber in the lead.

Gary Levine, Showtime's co-president of entertainment, said in a statement that, "When Ray Donovan went off our air after seven great seasons, we heard from so many of its loyal fans that they were not ready to say goodbye to Ray and the wonderfully dysfunctional Donovan clan."



"And so, for them, we are delighted that Liev and David are creating a thrilling new chapter of this iconic series," he added.

The series had aired seven episodes which have 82 episodes in total. The first episode was aired on June 30 in 2013. The story revolves around Ray Donovan who works as a mediator for a law firm that handles celebrities and wealthy clients. While Ray is an expert in solving other people's problems, he has no control over his personal issues.

People reported that Liev Schreiber, Jon Voight (Ray's dad, Mickey), and Kerris Dorsey (Ray's daughter, Bridget) will all reprise their roles in the upcoming project.

Hollander, along with helming the project, will also co-write the script with Schreiber.

Meanwhile, the production of the revival is tentatively scheduled to begin later this year in New York. (ANI)

