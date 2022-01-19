Sidney Poitier's cause of death revealed

Washington [US], January 19 (ANI): Oscar-winning actor Sidney Poitier's cause of death has been determined after he passed away on January 6 at the age of 94.

According to the death certificate obtained by E! News, the legendary actor died from a combination of heart failure, Alzheimer's dementia and prostate cancer.

While he had suffered from dementia and cancer for years, as per the document, he experienced heart failure in the hours before his passing.

The death certificate stated that Poitier passed away at his Beverly Hills home and was cremated. It also mentioned Poitier's history as an actor of 76 years.



During his prolific career spanning decades, Poitier starred in films such as 'Porgy and Bess', 'A Raisin in the Sun', 'To Sir, With Love' and 'Guess Who's Coming to Dinner'.

In 1964, he made Oscar history when he became the first Black man to win an Academy Award in the Best Actor category for his role of Homer Smith in 'Lilies of the Field'.

More than three decades later, he received an honorary Oscar "in recognition of his remarkable accomplishments as an artist and as a human being," as per the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' database.

Poitier's list of awards also included three Golden Globes, a Grammy and a Screen Actors Guild Award. In addition, he had received an AFI Life Achievement Award, a Kennedy Center Honor and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Since his demise, many celebrities and notable figures have paid tribute to the Hollywood icon, including Whoopi Goldberg, Tyler Perry, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Kelly Rowland and Loni Love. (ANI)

