Former couple Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt (file photo)
Former couple Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt (file photo)

Signalling thaw in relations, Angelina Jolie allows Brad to have children over for summers

ANI | Updated: Jul 17, 2019 04:37 IST

California [USA], July 17 (ANI): Reflecting a thaw in relations, Hollywood star Angelina Jolie has reached out to her former husband, Brad Pitt, to have their six children over for the summer break.
This comes after the pair ended their bitter custody over their children after Jolie asked for their sole custody while filing for divorce from Brad in 2016.
"Angelina is going to be spending a lot of the summer filming 'Those Who Wish Me Dead,' so she reached out to Brad and offered him the chance to look after the children," a source told UK tabloid The Sun, according to The Mercury News.
"This is a massive step for them and the children, who have only had limited time with Brad since the break-up," the source added.
The couple has six children, namely 17-year-old Maddox, 15-year-old Pax, 14-year-old Zahara, 13-year-old Shiloh, and twins Vivienne and Knox who are 10-years-old.
The two had met in 2004 while shooting for Hollywood flick 'Mr. and Mrs Smith,' while Brad was still married to Friends actress Jennifer Aniston. Brad and Jen parted ways in 2005, amid rumours about a blooming affair between Angelina and Brad, who later got married in 2014 after dating for 10 years.
Brad has previously been investigated by federal and state child welfare authorities over an alleged altercation with his oldest son, Maddox. While he was cleared of child abuse allegations, Jolie claimed that Brad was a deadbeat dad who had not paid his entire share of childcare expenses. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 23:55 IST

Here's how Akshay Kumar is making some quick money

New Delhi (India), July 16 (ANI): After showing off his impressive martial arts skills by nailing the Bottle Cap Challenge, actor Akshay Kumar has yet again left his fans amazed.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 23:43 IST

Emmy Awards 2019: Game of Thrones tops nomination list

Washington D.C. [USA], July 16 (ANI): The 71st Annual Emmy Awards nominations were unveiled on Tuesday morning with 'Game of Thrones' and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' leading the nomination.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 23:34 IST

'Game of Thrones' sets record with 32 Emmy nominations!

Washington D.C. [USA], July 16 (ANI): It seems like 'Game of Thrones' is all set to take home an iron throne made of, not swords but Emmy awards. The HBO series walked away with a whopping 32 Emmy nominations on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 22:33 IST

This Bappi Lahiri fan wears 5 Kg gold worth Rs1.5 crore

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 16: In addition to having some amazingly upbeat songs to his credit, Bappi Lahiri is also famous for his hard-to-miss love for gold jewelry. This very fashion statement and the fame that it brought him, is exactly what inspired this Pune based businessman.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 21:24 IST

Mumbai building collapse: Bollywood celebs condole loss of life,...

New Delhi (India), July 16 (ANI): After 10 people were killed and several injured in the collapse of four-storeyed Kesarbhai building in the city's Dongri area, tribute and condolences poured in for the families of the victims from the Bollywood fraternity.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 18:40 IST

Netflix edits suicide scene from '13 Reasons Why'

Washington D.C. [USA], July 16 (ANI): After triggering controversy over the suicidal scene from the first season of Netflix's '13 Reasons Why,' the digital platform along with the show's creative head Brian Yorkey have edited the scene.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 18:34 IST

Hailey calls out Maynard Keenan over "hurtful" Justin Bieber comment

Washington D.C. [USA], July 16 (ANI): American model Hailey Baldwin defended her husband Justin Bieber after rock band Tool's frontman Maynard James Keenan said it was a "#bummer" to have the 'Baby' hitmaker as a fan.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 18:04 IST

Katrina Kaif celebrates her 36th birthday in Mexico

New Delhi (India), July 16 (ANI): What's better than ringing in your special day with friends at an exotic location? Katrina Kaif is doing it just right by celebrating her 36th birthday in the beautiful landscapes of Mexico.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 17:50 IST

Hilary Duff's fiance Matthew Koma thinks he resembles Tom Selleck

Washington D.C. [USA], July 16 (ANI): Hilary Duff recently shared a family photo on social media and her fiance Matthew Koma thinks he looks like Tom Selleck in the picture.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 17:24 IST

Avril Lavigne drops new track 'I Fell in Love with the Devil'

Washington D.C. [USA], July 16 (ANI): Canadian singer-songwriter Avril Lavigne dropped a new track 'I Fell in Love with the Devil,' from her latest album 'Head Above Water' on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 17:01 IST

Here's how Arjun Kapoor will look in his 80s

New Delhi (India), July 16 (ANI): Arjun Kapoor just posted an edited picture of how he would look in his old age and the answer to that is- completely drool-worthy!

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 16:26 IST

Akshay Kumar shares new poster of his space mission film

New Delhi (India), July 16 (ANI): After receiving a tremendous response for the teaser of the film 'Mission Mangal,' Bollywood's 'Khiladi', actor Akshay Kumar shared another poster from the film on social media.

Read More
iocl