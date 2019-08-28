Simon Pegg, JK Simmons team up to star in 'My Only Sunshine'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 28 (ANI): Simon Pegg and JK Simmons have teamed up for an upcoming thriller 'My Only Sunshine'.

The script of the upcoming feature is penned by JT Petty and K Reed Petty while it will be helmed by Mark Palansky.

Production of the movie is set to begin in fall, reported Deadline.

The sales of the film will begin next month at the Toronto International Film Festival and are being handled by XYZ films.

The plot of the feature centers a passionately dysfunctional couple who orchestrate a bank robbery as an unconventional act of bloodthirsty marriage counseling.

All through this violent hostage situation, the couple attempts to come to peace with the shocking mystery of their relationship which is discovered by a cop who had previously investigated a related crime.

Matt Smith, Lawrence Mattis and Michael Mendelsohn are bankrolling the film with Petty, Natalie Perrotta and Jim Steele executive producing it.

Pegg who starred in the 2016 film 'Star Trek Beyond' is also up for Netflix's 'The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance' as his next outing.

Meanwhile, Simmons' recent credits include 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' and STX's upcoming '21 Bridges'. He is also in talks to join Chris Pratt in the upcoming sci-fi 'Ghost Draft'. (ANI)

