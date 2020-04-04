Singer Pink reveals she tested positive for coronavirus, donates one million

New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI): Singer Pink on Saturday revealed that she, too, has tested positive for coronavirus. However, a re-test done a few days ago showed the results negatively.

The 40-year-old singer took to Instagram to detail the process she went through when tested positive.

Pink_inline.PNG" alt="" class="img-responsive">

"Two weeks ago my three-year-old son, Jameson, and I are were showing symptoms of COVID-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive," she began.

The 'Try' singer also said that following up instructions given by her doctors and staying home made her tests show negative when re-tested.

The musician further called out the government saying it as an "absolute travesty and failure" for not make testing more widely accessible.

"This illness is serious and real. People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends, and our communities," she added.

The 'Sober' singer further announced that she is donating USD 1 million to support the health care professionals and front line responders for their efforts every day in battling coronavirus.

"In an effort to support the healthcare professionals who are battling on the frontlines every day, I am donating $500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia in honor of my mother, Judy Moore, who worked there for 18 years in the Cardiomyopathy and Heart Transplant Center," she said.

Additionally, I am donating $500,000 to the City of Los Angeles Mayor's Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund. THANK YOU to all of our healthcare professionals and everyone in the world who are working so hard to protect our loved ones. You are our heroes! These next two weeks are crucial: please stay home. Please. Stay. Home," Pink added.

The COVID-19 pandemic has ravaged almost the entire globe and has claimed the lives of over 45000 people according to WHO. (ANI)

