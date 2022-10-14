'Sinking Spring': Marin Ireland cast in Peter Craig's upcoming drama series

Washington [US], October 14 (ANI): Hollywood star Marin Ireland has been cast in 'Sinking Spring' the upcoming drama series from Peter Craig.

According to Variety, Ireland portrays Kristy Lynne, a furious, foul-mouthed woman firmly ingrained in a high-intensity drug trafficking location in rural Pennsylvania and who manages to survive an assault that could have been fatal. She gets fixated on identifying the offenders and disentangling the scheme that almost destroyed her as she regains her voice and health. She joins previously mentioned celebrities Michael Mando and Brian Tyree Henry.



In 'Sinking Spring,' based on Dennis Tafoya's 2009 book 'Dope Thief,' delinquents and longtime friends from Philadelphia pose as DEA agents to rob an unidentified house in the country. However, their small-time heist quickly turns into a life-and-death endeavour when they unwittingly uncover the most significant hidden drug corridor on the Eastern seaboard.

As per the reports of Variety, Ireland is most known for her roles as Sissy Cooper in 'The Umbrella Academy' on Netflix and Julia Bowman in 'Sneaky Pete' on Amazon Prime Video. She has also had notable TV roles in 'Y: The Last Man,' 'The Slap,' and 'Homeland.' She has acted in the movies 'Glass Chin,' 'The Miseducation of Cameron Post,' and 'The Understudy.' Ireland has also received praise for her work in theatre. She has been in plays such as 'Reasons to be Pretty,' for which she was nominated for a Tony Award in 2008. CAA and Untitled are her agents.

In addition to writing and executive producing, Peter Craig also directed one episode. Ridley Scott leads and executive produces along with David W. Zucker, Jordan Sheehan, and Clayton Krueger under the Scott Free Productions name. Tafoya works as a consulting producer, and Henry also executive produces. (ANI)

