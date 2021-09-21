'Sinner Man' fame singer Sarah Dash passes away

Washington [US], September 21 (ANI): Veteran singer Sarah Dash is no more. She was 76 when she breathed her last.

Confirming the news of Sarah's demise, her R&B/rock group Labelle's namesake Patti LaBelle issued a statement to Billboard, reports Hollywood Reporter.

"We were just onstage together on Saturday (Sept. 18) and it was such a powerful and special moment. Sarah Dash was an awesomely talented, beautiful and loving soul who blessed my life and the lives of so many others in more ways than I can say. I could always count on her to have my back. That's who Sarah was ... a loyal friend and a voice for those who didn't have one," she said.



She added, "She was a true giver, always serving and sharing her talent and time. I am heartbroken, as I know all of her loved ones and fans are. But I know that Sarah's spirit and all that she has given to the world live on. And I pray that her precious memory brings us peace and comfort. Rest in power my dear sister. I love you always!"

Born August 18, 1945 in Trenton, N.J., Sarah created a vocal duo called the Capris before relocating to Philadelphia in the mid-'60s. It was there that she teamed up with Nona Hendryx, Patti LaBelle and Sundray Tucker as members of a quartet called The Ordettes. When soon-to-be Supremes member Cindy Birdsong replaced Tucker, the group changed its name to The Bluebelles in 1962. In 1967, Birdsong departed the group to join the Supremes and the trio changed their name to Labelle.

Apart from achieving fame with her performance in the band, Sarah also made her name as a solo singer. Her eponymous debut album was released in 1978, led by the disco hit 'Sinner Man', and since then she never looked back.

She had also produced one-woman shows like 'Dash of Diva' and 'Sarah: One Woman'. (ANI)

