Sir Ian McKellen expresses his one final desire to star in musical

London [UK], January 25 (ANI): Veteran British actor Sir Ian McKellen has expressed that the last major professional achievement he would like to conquer is to star in a musical.

According to Deadline, speaking on a radio program, the 82-year-old legend of British theater, who was promoting his new detective play 'Whodunnit (Unrehearsed)', said he "doesn't have much to prove anymore" but being in a musical is "one of the few areas left."

When questioned on whether he can sing, McKellen said, "I can hold a tune but I'm not a proper singer," before adding jokingly, "I'm available but incompetent."



McKellen played Widow Twankey in the pantomime version of 'Aladdin' at London's Old Vic and starred as Gus in Tom Hooper's 'Cats', an adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's West End musical.

"I don't feel I have much to prove in my career anymore so why not just do the things I enjoy doing, like getting in front of an audience and entertaining them," added the 'Lord of the Rings' star.

"Playing the detective" was McKellen's other desire and he is soon to fulfill this dream in 'Whodunnit (Unrehearsed)', in which stars such as McKellen, Emma Thompson and Gillian Anderson will also take to the stage.

They will be fed lines through an earpiece and the audience will be unaware which actor is playing the detective until he or she appears.

As per Deadline, the actors are offering up their services for free to help save North London's Park Theatre, one of many that have struggled due to the impact of the pandemic. (ANI)

