Sky deal with NBCUniversal to bring DreamWorks animation series for customers

Washington [US], October 19 (ANI): Pay TV giant Sky partnered with NBCUniversal global distribution to bring animated series from DreamWorks Animation to Sky customers in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

According to Variety, the pact follows deals with Discovery in June and Sony Pictures in July.

The DreamWorks Animation deal includes access to new spin-off series from film franchises such as 'How to Train Your Dragon,' 'Trolls' and 'Madagascar.' It will also include premieres of 'Madagascar: A Little Wild,' 'TrollsTopia' and 'Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky,' reported Variety.



Stephen van Rooyen, Executive Vice President and CEO UK and Europe Sky, said: "Our new partnership with NBCUniversal brings an impressive range of family favourites from DreamWorks Animation to Sky and NOW TV customers. Adding DreamWorks' loveable stories of dreams, journeys and heroes alongside our originals and our partner content means customers can access the content they love, all in one place - easy."

"Families are spending more time at home than ever before. As kids and adults alike love DreamWorks characters, hopefully, this will help them enjoy more moments together."

Belinda Menendez, president and CRO, global distribution and international, NBCUniversal, said: "We are delighted to expand upon our long-standing relationship with Sky and NOW TV through this new deal that brings a vibrant, compelling slate of animated TV series to bolster the Sky Kids platforms. DreamWorks Animation has an outstanding pedigree in the realm of kids content and we look forward to partnering with Sky to bring these beloved characters and stories to homes across the U.K. and Ireland for families to enjoy."

Sky already has over 5,000 episodes of on demand content from partners Viacom and Turner, and a host of Sky Kids Originals such as 'Moominvalley' and 'Morph.' Other shows include 'Peppa Pig,' 'Paw Patrol' and 'SpongeBob Squarepants.' (ANI)

