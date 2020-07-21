Skydance Animation's 'Luck', 'Spellbound' will release in 2022

Washington D.C. [USA] July 21 (ANI): Skydance Animation's upcoming features 'Luck' and 'Spellbound' are scheduled for release in 2022.

According to Variety, the announcement was made by Paramount Pictures on Monday (local time).

Directed by Peggy Holmes, the animated flick 'Luck' will open for viewing on February 18, 2022, as the first feature from Skydance Animation.

It revolves around the story of a girl who stumbles upon a world of good and bad luck. She further joins with magical creatures to uncover a force more powerful than luck itself.

While 'Spellbound' has been scheduled for a release on November 11, 2022. The story is set in a world of magic where a young girl must break the spell that has split her kingdom in two.

Alan Menken, the composer behind Disney classics such as 'The Little Mermaid', 'Beauty and the Beast', is set to compose original songs and the score for the animated feature. (ANI)

