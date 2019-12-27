Slander charges drop against Alex Baldwin over parking-spot court case

Washington D.C. [USA], Dec 27 (ANI): Alec Baldwin has been acquitted in a case that was filed by a man who accused the actor of punching him in the face during a scuffle for a parking spot.

Wojciech Cieszkowski pressed the charges in April in which he claimed that he was hit in the face outside Baldwin's East 10th Street residence, on November 2, 2018.

In April, Cieszkowski sued Baldwin as he claimed that on November 2 the actor slugged him outside Baldwin's East 10th Street apartment in a fight over a parking spot.

Cieszkowski claimed it was slanderous that Alec went on 'The Ellen Show' and 'The Howard Stern Show' and said he thought Cieszkowski was going to run over his wife, Hilaria Baldwin.

However, in a decision, Manhattan Supreme Court Justice David Cohen wrote that the actor's statements in the media were exaggerations and opinions which don't rise to the level of defamation, reported Page Six.

The judge said: "The words stated by defendant [Baldwin] are not words that accuse plaintiff [Cieszkowski] of a specific crime. They are words of frustration with someone's driving."

The rest of the prosecution against Baldwin by Cieszkowski will be brought to the court.

Alex Spiro and Luke Nikas, Baldwin's attorneys said that they were happy with the decision of the judge.

The lawyer of Cieszkowski did not return a request for the comment immediately. (ANI)

