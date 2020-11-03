SNL alum Darrell Hammond honours late Sean Connery with impression clip

Washington [US], November 3 (ANI): American actor and 'Saturday Night Live' star Darrell Hammond paid tribute to Sean Connery, who died at age 90.

According to Fox News, Hammond was a cast member on the late-night sketch show from 1995 until 2009. In that time, one of his most popular characters was a crass, mischievous impersonation of the late James Bond star who perpetually vexed Will Ferrell's Alex Trebek on the show's "Celebrity Jeopardy!" parody. He even returned to the role to celebrate the 40th anniversary of 'SNL' in 2015.

He took to Instagram to eulogise the star shortly after news of Connery's death broke.



"Sorry to hear of the passing of #SeanConnery, my condolences to his family," Hammond shared along with a photo of himself as Connery. "Always loved doing my silly impressions of him on SNL, and I heard he once spoke highly of me on The Tonight Show."

"Thanks for making me look better than I am man, RIP," he concluded.



The actor was an international star, having earned an Academy Award, multiple Golden Globes, including the Cecil B. DeMille and Henrietta Awards, as well as two British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) awards.

Connery was the first actor to play James Bond and appeared in six more Bond films: 'From Russia with Love,' 'Goldfinger,' 'Thunderball,' 'You Only Live Twice,' 'Diamonds are Forever' and 'Never Say Never Again,' reported Fox News. (ANI)

